The state Department of Health recorded 7,855 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up more than 5,000 from Sunday's report and on par with recent daily totals from the DOH.
Monday's total increased the state's rolling seven-day average to 6,630 new cases per day. Other than Sunday's 2,794 cases, there have been between 7,000 and 8,500 new cases in six of the last seven days.
Locally, there were 147 new cases registered on Monday, including 65 in Northumberland County, 62 in Union, 15 in Snyder and five in Montour.
Statewide there were 47 deaths linked to the coronavirus, including one in Northumberland County. It was the 502nd Northumberland County resident to die from COVID since the pandemic began 23 months ago.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Monday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.35 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.37 percent — a dozen counties nationwide — were showing low levels; only 19 counties don’t have high transmission rates nationally. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.9 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.1 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC also reports that 87 percent of Pennsylvanians eligible for a COVID vaccine have received at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 3,534 hospitalizations statewide, down 260 from Sunday. It is the lowest number of hospitalized COVID patients since the day after Thanksgiving.
Statewide, there were 606 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 12, and 372 were breathing using ventilators, down 14.
There were 122 patients hospitalized locally on Monday. There were 91 patients at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Geisinger-Shamokin and 23 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 18 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator. At Evangelical, of its COVID patients, 16 of 23 were not fully vaccinated, along with all three being treated in the ICU and the one patient on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
At the federal prison system in Union County. Allenwood’s medium-security facility has 110 active inmate cases according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There were no active staff cases.
There were 36 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases and five inmate cases and one staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There were 30 inmate cases and 22 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg.
There were 12 inmate cases and 30 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Both numbers are level with reports since late last week
As of Monday, there were seven cases among those receiving services and 63 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were 23 resident and 14 staff cases.
There were six girls cases in the North Central Secure Treatment Units (NCSTU). There were fewer than five staff infections at the girls unit and eight staff cases at the boys unit. Numbers at the NCSTU remained the same Sunday.