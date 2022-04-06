Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered 859 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the most in a week. Over the past seven days, the number of new cases statewide has increased by eight percent according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Locally, the were nine new cases added, including six in Northumberland County and two in Montour and one in Snyder. Wednesday marked the eighth day in a row with fewer than 10 coronavirus cases in the Valley and the 14th time over the past 15 days.
Bucknell University has had one positive case this week and has one active case on campus as of Wednesday morning. The university has reported seven positive cases over the past three weeks.
The DOH linked 22 deaths to COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday, There were no deaths recorded locally.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the fourth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19. Nationally, there were 17 counties with high levels of COVID, 146 with medium and 3,057 with low. In Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Susquehanna and Bradford counties had medium COVID levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, the number of cases was up 1 percent, hospitalizations were down 10 percent and deaths were down 19 percent last week. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases is up nine percent, while the number of deaths was down 24 percent and hospitalizations down 8 percent.
The CDC reported 77.1 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.6 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 423 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down one from Tuesday.
There were 65 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up six from previous reports, and 46 were breathing using ventilators, down one.
There were 15 patients hospitalized locally. There were 13 patients at Geisinger in Danville, two at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and none at Geisinger Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had five patients in the ICU and four on a ventilator.
Of Evangelical’s two COVID-19 patients, both were not fully vaccinated, including the patient in the ICU and on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
There are no active cases at any of the state facilities under the direction of the Department of Human Services. As of Wednesday morning, DHS reported no cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital, or either the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there was still one active staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 16 inmate cases and another 23 staff cases, down four. Seven prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Wednesday morning, while 14 prisons had staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There was one new inmate case at USP-Lewisburg.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 57 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 27 were at Level 2 and 14 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.