The state Department of Health (DOH) reported 9,143 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, the largest single-day increase since Jan. 29.
The infections included 101 new cases in Northumberland County. The average in the county per day in November was 52.
There were also 39 new cases in Union County, 31 added in Snyder and eight in Montour County.
State officials also reported 128 new COVID-19 related deaths, the third day in a row with at least 100. The state averaged 65.57 per day in November, the seventh-deadliest month in the now 22-month pandemic. To date, 33,649 Pennsylvanians' deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
There were two deaths in the Valley, both in Northumberland County. It was the fifth day in a row that at least one Valley resident has died from COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 732 Valley residents's deaths have been linked to the disease.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide 68.59 percent of counties are showing high levels of transmission and 5.62 percent are showing low levels.
In Pennsylvania, 69.3 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
According to the DOH’s dashboard, 15.4 million vaccines have been administered statewide, including 1.5 million boosters.
Hospitalizations
Health officials reported 11 fewer hospitalizations Thursday, ending 11 consecutive days with increases. Over the last eight days, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have increased by 1,302.
Over that same stretch in Valley health care facilities, the number of patients being treated has increased by 83. There were three new hospitalizations at Geisinger and one fewer patient hospitalized at Evangelical Community Hospital.
The Valley total increased for the sixth consecutive day. There were 116 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 28 patients at Geisinger in Shamokin and 58 at Evangelical Community Hospital.
The DOH reported 3,928 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals. Of those patients hospitalized statewide, 837 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) and 471 were on ventilators. Both figures decreased for the second consecutive day.
There were 36 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital and eight at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 19 on ventilators and Evangelical was treating five.
Prisons, state facilities
There were 35 cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Thursday, five fewer than were reported on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Corrections. There were 28 inmate cases and seven staff cases. Statewide, the total increased by 60 and there are now 301 inmate cases and 205 staff cases.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were two active inmate cases — up one — and no staff cases, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there were no inmate cases and two staff cases, the same numbers reported Wednesday. There were two staff cases at USP Allenwood and none at the medium-security unit there.
There were seven staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS).
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five staff cases at the girls unit and no girls cases. There were no youth or staff cases at the boys facility. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
The Selinsgrove State Center also reported fewer than five staff cases and no cases among clients receiving services.