The state Department of Health registered fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, while the Valley had fewer than 10 new cases for the fourth day in a row.
DOH officials added 943 cases of the coronavirus in its latest data, including seven cases in the Valley. Montour County added four cases, with Snyder County adding three and Union County one. Northumberland County's cumulative total dropped by one as the state reconciles testing data with addresses.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 818, the lowest total since July 31, 2021.
DOH officials added 64 deaths to the state’s toll on Tuesday, the highest total in more than a week. No deaths in the Valley were linked to COVID-19.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 18 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 23 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 17 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 17 percent over the last week, deaths were down 39 percent and hospitalizations were down 26 percent.
According to the new CDC guidance, all four Valley counties were seeing medium community levels of COVID-19. No Pennsylvania counties have high community levels this week after 16 reported that level a week ago. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 769 hospitalizations statewide, down eight from Monday. It was the fewest number of COVID patients in Pennsylvania hospitals since Aug. 9, 2021 and the eight consecutive day hospitalizations have dropped statewide.
Statewide, there were 107 in intensive care units (ICUs), down seven, and 67 were breathing using ventilators, down 10.
There were 32 patients hospitalized locally. There were 29 patients at Geisinger in Danville, one at Geisinger-Shamokin and two at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, down four. It is the fewest number of COVID patients at Evangelical since Aug. 10, 2021.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had eight patients in the ICU and five on a ventilator. There is one COVID patient in the ICU in Shamokin.
At Evangelical, one patient is treated in the ICU and on a ventilator. Neither COVID patients at the Union County hospital were fully vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There were one remaining inmate case at the medium-security unit in Allenwood, the only case in the federal system in Union County, down from six in recent days.
As of midday Tuesday, there were fewer than five active cases among those receiving services and no staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five cases among youth and fewer than five among staff.
There were three inmate cases — down one — and no staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 54 inmate cases — down three — and another 48 staff cases, a drop of six.