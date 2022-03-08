The state Department of Health registered fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row on Tuesday as the number of hospitalizations and cases of the coronavirus continued to drop.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 986, the lowest total since early August. It is the first time since Aug. 2, 2021, the seven-day average has been less than 1,000.
Statewide, the were 966 new cases, the 10th day in a row with fewer than 1,300 new cases.
Across the Valley, there were 24 total cases recorded on Tuesday, including 10 in Union County, six in Snyder, five in Snyder and three in Montour. It is the 13th consecutive day with fewer than 50 new cases across the four counties.
After no COVID-related deaths were recorded on Monday, DOH officials added 92 deaths to the state's toll since the pandemic began two years ago. Statewide, 43,692 residents have died due to complications from COVID. Three more Northumberland County residents have died from the coronavirus, pushing the total to 525 in Northumberland County since March 2020.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 42 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 22 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 32 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases is down 39 percent over the last week, deaths were down 35 percent and hospitalizations were down 22 percent.
According to the new CDC guidance, all four Valley counties were seeing high community levels of COVID-19. Across Pennsylvania, 43 counties had low rates — up 27 from last week — 16 had medium and eight had high. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
Across Pennsylvania, 76.7 percent of adults 18 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. The CDC reported on Saturday that 67.2 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 1,038 hospitalizations statewide, down 22 from Monday. It is the fewest number of COVID patients in Pennsylvania hospitals since Aug. 13, 2021.
Statewide, there were 167 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 24, and 103 were breathing using ventilators, down four.
There were 52 patients hospitalized locally on Tuesday, down five from Monday's report. There were 42 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and seven at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. It is the lowest total in the Valley since Aug. 24, 2021, when 50 patients were at the three hospitals.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 13 patients in the ICU and six on a ventilator. There were three COVID patients in the ICU in Shamokin.
At Evangelical, two patients were being treated in the ICU, both were not fully vaccinated, along with all seven COVID patients hospitalized.
Prisons, state facilities
There were six inmate cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood on Tuesday, the only cases at the three facilities in Allenwood, the same numbers as reported since late last week. According to the Bureau of Prisons, there were also 16 staff cases at USP-Lewisburg.
As of Tuesday, there were no active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center, At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members, according to the state Department of Human Services. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five cases among youth and fewer than five among staff. The DHS does not report numbers fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
There were three inmate cases and no staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). It is an increase of one inmate case since previous reports. Statewide, there were 67 inmate cases and another 60 staff cases, both down three.