Fifty-one Pennsylvania counties saw more COVID-19 cases this week than last week, according to the state Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard updated on Friday.
Across the state, there were 1,541 more new cases compared to the previous seven-day window ending Thursday. There were 8,912 new cases in the last week compared to 7,371 the previous week.
The incidence rate increased from 57.6 to 69.6 statewide and the testing positivity rate increased from 5.4 percent to 6 percent.
In the Valley, the positive test rate dropped in three counties, while Montour County was the only local county to report fewer cases this week than the preceding week, dropping from 12 to 11. The positive test rate in Montour County dropped to 2.9 percent from 3.8 percent, sixth-lowest in the state.
In Northumberland County, there were 17 more cases this week than last (40 to 57) with the positive test rate increasing from 4.6 to 6.5 percent.
Snyder County had eight more new cases this week (13 to 21), while its positive test rate dropped from 4.3 to 3.7 percent. In Union County, there were 17 new cases this week — up from 14 last week — and the positive test rate dropped slightly from 2.0 to 1.9 percent.
Statewide, there were 278.3 more average daily hospitalizations than the previous week.
State Health officials stopped releasing updates on the Early Warning Dashboard at the end of June. At that point, all four Valley counties had low rates of community transmission.