Pennsylvania’s state Health department recorded nearly 25,000 new COVID-19 cases this week, registering the highest total since Memorial Day.
DOH officials added 24,478 new cases in its weekly update on Wednesday, the most since June 1.
In the Valley, there were 374 new cases over the past week, the highest total since the state began releasing weekly updates. There were 62 new cases in Montour County, 177 in Northumberland, 68 in Snyder and 56 in Union County.
It was the highest one-week total in Montour County since the state began releasing weekly totals in early May. Montour is the only Valley county seeing high COVID levels according to the CDC.
There was one death recorded in the Valley — the 550th in Northumberland County since the pandemic began — linked to the coronavirus. Statewide, there were 97 COVID-related deaths last week.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases in Pennsylvania increased by 11 percent over the last week, while deaths were down 18 percent. Hospitalizations were down 2 percent. Nationwide, cases were up 5 percent, deaths were up 11 percent and hospitalizations were down four.
The CDC reported Wednesday that 79.6 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 70 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,190 hospitalizations statewide, up two from last week. It was the fifth time in six weeks COVID hospitalizations have increased statewide. There are 143 patients statewide being treated in the ICU, and 47 on ventilators, up five from last week.
There were 47 COVID patients in Valley hospitals, the second time in two weeks it has declined.
Evangelical Community Hospital reported on social media that it had six patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Five of the patients were vaccinated.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville had 32 patients hospitalized, nine in the ICU and three of them on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin there were six patients hospitalized.
State facilities, prisons
There are 19 new inmate COVID cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood. Overall at the federal prisons in Union County, there are 23 active cases according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
In addition to the 19 cases at Allenwood, there are two active cases at both USP-Allenwood and USP-Lewisburg.
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg both remained at Level 2 COVID-19 restrictions, in the middle of a three-tier system. Nationwide 79 facilities are at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions, 17 are at Level 2 and one is at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There were still 22 active cases of COVID-19 in the Selinsgrove State Center according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS), level with reporting over the past three weeks.
There are 12 active infections among residents receiving services and 10 among staff members.
DHS also reported fewer than five active staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital and no cases among staff or youths at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit boys and girls facilities. DHS does not report specific totals fewer than five.
There have been 685 inmate cases of COVID-19 at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township since the start of the pandemic, but there were no active cases in the state’s latest report. There were three active staff cases at the Coal Township facility and 66 in prisons statewide.