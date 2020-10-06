The state Department of Health announced another 1,036 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while the sharp increases across the Valley in recent days slowed.
In the four Valley counties, there are 19 new cases with at least two in each county. A separate database showing cases at long-term care facilities shows 15 new cases in Montour County as the state continues to reconcile cases across several databases.
There were 17 new deaths in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, including two in Northumberland County. Of the Valley's 91 total COVID-19 deaths, 71 are in Northumberland County and 58 of those are linked to long-term care facilities.
Since March, there have been 165,243 cases statewide; state health officials estimate 82 percent of patients have already recovered. There have also been 8,244 Pennsylvania residents who have died from the novel coronavirus.
Locally, there have been 2,343 cases in the Valley: 1,151 in Northumberland County, 571 in Union, 403 in Snyder and 218 in Montour. According to Tuesday's data release, there were seven new cases in Northumberland and Snyder counties, three in Union and two in Montour.
Of the Valley's cases, 646 are tied to 16 long-term care facilities.
There were two new staff cases at facilities in Northumberland County, which has had 466 total cases, 347 residents and 119 staffers. In Montour County, there are 15 new cases on Tuesday, including 11 residents and four staffers. There have been 63 total cases in the county, 50 residents and 13 staffers.
On Monday, the National Guard reported it would extend its state at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township through the end of the week, while announcing it would be at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montour County until at least Oct. 12.
According to the most recent data released from Mountain View officials (sent out Monday) there are 85 active cases at the facility. On Monday night, Grandview officials said there are 113 active cases on-site.
There were no new cases in either Snyder or Union counties. Since March, 76 residents and 15 staffers in one Snyder County facility have tested positive and 17 residents and nine staffers in six Union County locations.
There are no new active cases at federal prisons in Allenwood. While there are no active cases at nearby United States Penitentiary-Lewisburg, the federal Bureau of Prisons had another 30 new cases at Allenwood on Monday. There are still 86 active cases — 78 inmates and eight staffers — at two facilities. Eighty-one of the cases are at the medium-security unit.
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to complications of COVID-19 jumped by 39 to 633 on Tuesday. There also are 74 residents on ventilators, including three in the Valley. Locally, there are 43 residents hospitalized, including 29 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, eight in Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital. Two patients at Geisinger in Danville and one at Evangelical are being treated on ventilators.