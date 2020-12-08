Pennsylvania registered more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth time in six days on Tuesday when the state Department of Health announced another 10,170 cases, including 187 in the four Valley counties.
In the region, there are increased case counts at the Selinsgrove Center and the Danville State Hospital. There are now 79 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, 21 more than Monday.
There were 187 new cases in the Valley on Monday, including 79 in Northumberland County, 40 in Montour, 35 in Union and 33 in Snyder County. There were also four new deaths, including three in Northumberland County and one in Snyder. There have been 206 Valley deaths since the pandemic began in March. Statewide there were 169 new deaths.
Twenty-six counties across Pennsylvania had at least 100 new cases on Monday.
As of noon Tuesday, there were 5,561 state residents hospitalized due to complications from the novel coronavirus, an increase of 140 from Monday. Of that total, there were 1,160 state residents being treated in intensive care units — up 45 — and 659 being treated on ventilators, up 48. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvania patients hospitalized statewide. Additionally, the DOH reports there were 591 adult ICU beds open across the state Tuesday.
The number of patients hospitalized locally increased on Monday to 162, up six. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 106 patients, including 28 in the ICU. The hospital was also treating 12 patients on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were 13 patients being treated, including two in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital had 43 patients hospitalized including nine in the ICU and four on ventilators. According to state data, there are 28 available adult ICU beds combined at the three facilities (18 at Geisinger-Danville; nine at Evangelical and one at Geisinger-Shamokin).
According to state data, there were 32 adult ICU beds unoccupied in Valley counties, including 22 at Geisinger in Danville, one at Geisinger-Shamokin and nine at Evangelical.
Nursing homes
The number of active cases at two area nursing homes increased slightly on Monday
With their latest updates Monday, there were 235 active cases at long-term care facilities in Watsontown and Mount Carmel.
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 96 of 125 residents have tested positive. There were also 56 active staff cases at the facility with five test results pending.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there were 64 active resident cases and 19 active staff cases.
There have been at least 1,150 cases at Valley nursing homes, an increase of 28 since Sunday. Eighteen of those were in Northumberland County. In Northumberland County, 11 facilities have combined for 854 cases (680 residents and 174 staffers) along with 116 deaths. Snyder County has had 120 cases (101 residents, 19 staffers) and 17 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 106 cases (85 residents, 21 staffers) and eight deaths at four locations. There have been 70 cases (56 residents, 14 staffers) and four deaths at seven Union County facilities.
Prisons, state facilities
Cases are on the rise at state facilities in Selinsgrove, Danville and Coal Township, while cases are going up and two federal prisons in Union County and staying steady in two others.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 69 active cases — 40 inmates and 29 staffers, an increase of four since Monday. Statewide, there were 2,924 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 1,989 inmates. There are 326 more cases statewide on Tuesday since the state's last update.
There were 60 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Saturday and 19 active resident cases, an increase of 21 since Monday. At Danville State Hospital, there are seven active resident and nine staff cases. All seven resident cases are new in the latest update. There are also at least 10 positive COVID cases at male and female juvenile detention facilities in Montour County, including eight staffers at the female unit.
As of Monday morning, there were 101 total active cases across four federal prison facilities in Union County.
There are 19 new active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There are now 20 inmate and six staff cases.
There were three active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 11 staff cases, an increase of one staff case overnight. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 56 active cases, 45 among inmates. USP-Lewisburg had seven active staff cases.