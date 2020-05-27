Pennsylvania saw higher numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths than in recent days in the latest round of data released by the state Department of Health on Wednesday.
State health officials confirmed 113 new deaths, up 100 from Tuesday's total of 13. The new deaths announced Wednesday push the state death toll to 5,265. There were no local deaths in the latest release.
On several occasions, officials have said sharp increases in deaths are attributed to data reconciliation and may have occurred over a two-week period, not necessarily in the previous 24 hours.
The state also announced 780 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the 17th day in a row with fewer than 1,000 cases. There have now been 69,417 cases across the state and 62 percent of those who have tested positive have recovered.
According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
There were 473 and 451 new cases over the past two days.
There were another six new cases announced locally, five in Northumberland County and one in Snyder County. There have now been 327 cases in the Valley: 182 in Northumberland County, 56 in Union, 50 in Montour and 39 in Snyder.
On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Montour and Snyder counties are among 18 that will move into the "green" phase on May 29. On Tuesday, he announced that Centre County, which was not part of the announcement last Friday, will also go green this week.
Statewide, there are now 1,483 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — a decrease of 135 since Tuesday — including 333 on ventilators.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,990 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,538 cases among employees, for a total of 17,518 at 596 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of the state's deaths, 3,469 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,216 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.