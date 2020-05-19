New COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania continued to level off Tuesday when the state Department of Health announced 610 new cases along with 119 new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
The 610 cases were the fewest since May 11 and marked the ninth day in a row the state has had fewer than 1,000 new cases. The state has had 63,666 COVID-19 cases since officials began tracking data in March.
The 119 new deaths push the statewide total to 4,624.
Also on Tuesday, the state Department of Health announced another 8,481 negative tests, the largest one-day increase since data were tracked. There have now been 286,034 negative tests across the state.
There were two new confirmed cases in Northumberland County, while Union County had one case removed from its total following further investigation. Locally, since health officials began tracking data in March, there have been 278 cases: 145in Northumberland County, 50 in Union, 50 in Montour and 33 in Snyder. There have been no new cases in Snyder County since April 26.
According to state data, 1,853 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, down 32 from Monday afternoon. There are 379 residents on a ventilator, down nine from Monday. In Montour County, eight patients are being treated on ventilators.
State health officials did not release information on nursing homes this afternoon. According to the state website, an update is expected later today.