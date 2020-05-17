There were just 15 new COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania in the latest data released Sunday, the smallest increase since May 4. The statewide total of confirmed and probable cases in the state surpassed 62,000.
Three new COVID-19 cases in the Valley were part of 623 cases announced by the Department of Health on Sunday.
The new cases push the statewide total to 62,234. Locally, since health officials began tracking data in March, there have been 271 cases: 141 in Northumberland County, 50 in Montour, 47 in Union and 33 in Snyder. The latest data show two new cases in Northumberland County and one in Union.
There have been four deaths of Valley residents: Two in Snyder and one each in Montour and Union counties. Geisinger said approximately 90 COVID-19 patients it has treated system-wide have died, while two patients at Evangelical Community Hospital have died, hospital officials said.
State health officials announced 15 new deaths, increasing the state total to 4,418.
The statewide database still shows two patients in Valley care homes — one in Northumberland and one in Union — have tested positive. No fatalities have been tied to a Valley nursing home.
According to state data, 1,808 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, down 79 from Saturday afternoon. There are 414 residents on a ventilator, six more than Saturday. In Montour County, eight patients are being treated on ventilators.
The Department of Health announced 270,670 negative tests have been conducted statewide.