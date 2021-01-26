Pennsylvania registered 4,628 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday along with another 219 deaths, both increases over recent days.
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications continued to drop on Tuesday, along with another decline in local hospitalizations.
As of noon Tuesday, 3,790 patients were hospitalized in Pennsylvania hospitals, down 97 from Monday's report, and well below the peak of 6,346 on Dec. 16.
An inmate at SCI-Muncy died Monday due to complications from COVID-19, according to the Department of Corrections (DOC) and SCI Muncy officials.
It was the first death linked to the novel coronavirus in the facility. The 62-year-old inmate, whose name is not being released, was serving a 10- to 40-year sentence for burglary. She had underlying medical conditions and was taken to the hospital on Jan. 20. She tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital. She had been at SCI Muncy since April 2013.
The Valley's cumulative total of new COVID-19 cases increased by 58 overall. There are 48 new cases in Northumberland, 23 in Union and eight in Snyder. Montour County's overall total decreased by 21 as the state reconciles data with testing at Geisinger.
According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, there are 37 new cases at federal prisons in Union County.
State health officials announced 219 new deaths on Tuesday, the fifth time in seven days with more than 190 deaths. There were two new deaths recorded in the Valley, both in Snyder County.
Hospitals
Statewide 3,790 patients are being treated in hospitals, 760 in an intensive care unit (ICU) — down 10 — and 436 on ventilators, down 25.
In Valley hospitals, 173 patients were being treated, 28 in ICUs and 16 on ventilators.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 124 patients including 31 in ICUs and 19 on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, nine patients were hospitalized, two of them in ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, there were 40 patients, four in ICUs and one on a ventilator.
Nursing homes
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 897 residents have been infected — up eight from the previous data — and there have been 213 staff cases. There have been 179 deaths linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County.
In Montour, 263 residents and 57 staff members have tested positive. There have been 20 deaths at six affected facilities.
Snyder County's numbers increased slightly with 116 resident and 31 staff cases. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.
At seven Union County facilities, there have been 225 resident cases, 36 staff member cases and 27 deaths.
Prisons, state facilities
There are now 201 active COVID-19 cases at federal prisons in Union County, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 98 active cases at USP-Lewisburg, including 68 inmates and 30 staffers. At USP-Allenwood, there were 20 active cases, all staffers. At Allenwood's low-security unit, there were 24 active inmate cases — up 22 from Monday — and 16 active staff cases, while there were 43 active cases at the medium-security facility, 10 inmates and 33 staffers.
There are 30 active staff cases at SCI-Coal Township, all staffers, an increase of 15 cases from Monday. There were still 67 active inmate cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including 28 residents and 39 staffers.