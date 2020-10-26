The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases in its two-day data release on Monday, a drop in new cases following the two largest increases since health officials began tracking the novel coronavirus in March.
On Sunday, the state had 1,666 new cases and then added another 1,407 on Monday. Locally there were a combined 48 new cases over the weekend. The state added a dozen deaths on Sunday and seven on Monday.
Since March, there have been 195,695 cases of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania and 8,673 deaths. State health officials estimate 78 percent of residents infected by the coronavirus have already recovered.
On Sunday, there were 28 new cases in the Valley: 12 in Northumberland and Union counties and two each in Montour and Snyder counties. In Monday's dataset, there are another 20 new cases: 10 in Union, seven in Northumberland, two in Snyder and one in Montour.
There were two new deaths in the Valley over the weekend, one each in Montour and Northumberland counties.
The state had its two highest one-day case increases on Friday and Saturday, respectively. On Friday, the DOH announced 2,219 cases and followed it with 2,043 on Saturday. There have been at least 1,000 cases for the past 21 days, the longest stretch since the state began tracking data in March.
Hospitalizations also increased over the weekend. As of noon Monday, there are 1,138 residents hospitalized, up 51 from Saturday. The number of residents being treated on ventilators dropped to 108, down 15 from Saturday.
The number of Valley residents hospitalized dropped by nine Monday. There are 20 patients hospitalized in the Valley — 13 at Geisinger in Danville, five at Evangelical Community Hospital and two at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville is treating three patients on ventilators.
Since March, there have been 2,972 cases in Valley counties: 1,503 in Northumberland, 700 in Union, 474 in Snyder and 295 in Montour. Of that total, 761 are linked to long-term care facilities. Of the Valley's 149 deaths, 116 are tied to long-term care facilities. There have been 111 deaths in Northumberland County (97 tied to nursing homes), 17 in Snyder County (12 tied to nursing homes), 11 in Union County (two tied to nursing homes) and 10 in Montour County (five tied to nursing homes).
There are 72 active cases at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montour County according to the facility's last update on Friday.
Since March, there have been 761 cases at Valley nursing homes. In Northumberland County, there have been 397 resident and 129 staff cases, 82 resident and 16 staff cases in Snyder County, 80 resident and 20 staff cases in Montour, and 29 resident and nine staff cases in Union County.
On-campus cases
Bucknell University confirmed seven active COVID-19 cases on Saturday — pushing the total of active cases to 10 — which has forced the university halt in-person classes for at least a week.
“As of today [Sunday],” President John Bravman said in a second note to students, “we still have 10 active cases of COVID-19. We have chosen to act swiftly and conservatively to mitigate potential infection, and will continue to closely monitor data. We are committed to remaining on campus and finishing the semester in residence, if at all possible.”
There is limited COVID-19 testing over the weekend, Bravman said, so more test results will not be available until Wednesday. “Although our overall positivity rate has been extremely low, in the last day we approached 2 percent. More than anything else, this increase is driving our decision-making.”
The university also changed its travel policy for students in an effort to preserve isolation space for students who are here,” Bravman said. “If you must travel more than 30 miles off-campus for any reason — including medical appointments, family events or to vote — you will not be permitted to return to campus and/or take in-person classes for the remainder of the fall semester."