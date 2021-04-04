Pennsylvania health officials registered 3,933 new COVID-19 cases, the sixth day in a row with at least 3,500 cases.
There were also 26 new cases in Valley counties, including 13 in Northumberland County, eight in Union, three in Snyder and two in Montour County.
Across the Valley, there were no new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. There were seven deaths statewide according to the Department of Health, the fewest since Feb. 22.
According to state Health officials, 2,202 patients are hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 symptoms, an increase of 15 from Saturday's reporting.
The state has administered 5,597,856 vaccine doses with 1,993,722 residents fully vaccinated. Across the Valley, 36,604 residents are fully vaccinated — about 19 percent of the Valley's population. Sine vaccines began in December, there have been 90,639 administered in the four Valley counties.
Pennsylvania's early warning dashboard also shows the state's positive test rate increased to 9.4 percent over the past week, up from 7.6 percent last week. It is the third week in a row the positivity rate has increased. This week's rate is the highest it has been since Jan. 22. Evangelical Community Hospital's dashboard shows that 10.8 percent of the tests it has conducted over the past week have been positive.
Hospitalizations
There are now 2,202 patients in Pennsylvania, the increase of 15 marked the third consecutive day with an increase fewer than 50. Previously, there had been at least 50 per day for six days. There were now 432 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 10 from Saturday, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators increased by 14 to 221.
At Valley hospitals, 55 patients were hospitalized — 17 in ICUs and four on ventilators — the same figures as reported Friday. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 36 patients. The Danville campus is treating 12 patients in the ICU and four on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin there are three patients, including one in the ICU. At Evangelical, the number of admitted patients increased to 16, while four are being treated in the ICU. The individual facility numbers also remained unchanged
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
On Campus
At Bucknell University there are 13 active cases, down one from Saturday, including 10 among students. There was one positive test on Saturday. There are 35 students in isolation, down 20 from Saturday.
At Susquehanna University, there are still four active cases, three students and one staffer. Since Jan. 21, there have been 99 cases on campus, including 85among students.
Prisons and state centers
There were 24 active cases at four federal prisons in the Valley, including 19 staff workers at the United States Penitentiary (USP) at Lewisburg.
The Lewisburg facility also reported one inmate case.
There was one inmate case at both the Allenwood Low- and Medium-Security facilities. At USP Allenwood, there were two employee cases and no inmate cases. One inmate has died from COVID-19 at the facility, the only federal inmate death related to COVID in the Valley.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,193 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 161 staffers have recovered. At Allewood's three facilities, 388 inmates and 973 staffers have been fully inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine. At Lewisburg, 198 inmates and 196 staffers have complete protection against the virus.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 10 active cases, down two from Saturday's report. The state Department of Corrections reports three inmate cases and seven employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.
There are less than five cases among people receiving services and employees at the Selinsgrove State Center and less than five people have died. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. There have been 331 cumulative cases at the facilitating, 231 of them among workers.
There are also fewer than five cases among workers and clients at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 79 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.