The State Department of Health announced 356 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Monday, the smallest increases in both categories in weeks.
Six new COVID-19 cases in the Valley were among the statewide total that now sits at 72,282. It was the 23rd consecutive day Pennsylvania has had fewer than 1,000. The 356 new cases is the lowest since the state announced 276 on March 25.
Of the total of confirmed cases, the state Department of Health estimates 67 percent of those patients have recovered. According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
New Valley cases were confirmed in Union County (3 new), Northumberland (2) and Montour (1). There have now been 354 cases in the Valley since the state began tracking data in early March: 194 in Northumberland County, 62 in Union, 53 in Montour and 45 in Snyder. There were no deaths locally.
State health officials confirmed 12 new deaths The new deaths announced Monday push the state death toll to 5,567.
Statewide, there are now 1,302 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 278 on ventilators. There are three patients in Montour County on ventilators for the third day in a row.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,545 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,663 cases among employees, for a total of 18,208 at 608 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of the state's total deaths, 3,557 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,463 of total cases are in health care workers.