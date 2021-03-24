Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered 4,667 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest total in more than six weeks.
The new count announced by state health officials includes 46 new cases in the Valley. The statewide increase is the largest one-day increase since 4,688 cases were announced on Feb. 5. Wednesday marked the second day this month with more than 4,000 new cases.
Locally there were 19 new cases in Northumberland County, 14 in Snyder, 11 in Union and two in Montour County. There was one death in Northumberland, the second day in a row with one death in the county.
Statewide, there were 48 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, 93,419 residents received vaccines on Tuesday, including 25,074 who received full vaccine coverage. Tuesday's vaccines pushed the state’s total of fully covered individuals to 1,592,201 and the total number of vaccines administered to more than 4.5 million.
To date, 31,967 residents in the four Valley counties have full vaccine coverage.
On campus
On Wednesday morning, Bucknell reported a dozen active cases, including seven among students. The school’s online dashboard showed 68 students in isolation, a decrease of nine. There were four new positive tests on campus on Tuesday.
At Susquehanna University there are three active student cases and one active employee case. Since Jan. 21 there have been 81 cases at the college, including 78 among students.
Nursing homes
To date, there have been 2,127 infections in Valley nursing homes, including 1,719 among residents, according to the state DOH.
In Montour County there have been 288 resident and 69 staff cases with 39 deaths in six facilities
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,030 resident infections, 254 among staff members and 215 deaths at 20 facilities. In the latest data, there is one new death and one resident case in the county. In two Snyder County facilities, there have been 138 resident and 36 staff member infections along with 20 deaths. In Union County, seven facilities are reporting 43 deaths, 263 infections among residents and 49 among staff members. The state does not report active cases at the facilities.
Prisons and state centers
There are still 22 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, down one from Tuesday. Nineteen of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There is one active case at both the Allenwood low- and medium-security sites, both inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At USP-Allenwood, there are two active staff cases and no active inmate cases. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,214 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 161 staffers have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 18 active cases, level with Monday's report. The state Department of Corrections reports seven inmate cases and 11 employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there have been less than five deaths and there are less than five active cases among residents receiving services, according to the state Department of Human Services. There are also less than five active cases among staff members. The state does not report specific figures if it is less than five. There have been 325 cumulative cases at the facility, including 95 among residents seeking services.
There are also less than five deaths among clients at the Danville State Hospital. There are zero active cases among clients and less than five active cases among employees at the facility.