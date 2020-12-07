State Health officials announced another 6,330 new COVID-cases on Monday — giving Pennsylvania another 15,000 cases over the weekend as the state surpassed 425,000 total cases.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased both across Pennsylvania and locally as well on Monday. According to the state's Early Warning Dashboard, 14.4 percent of all COVID-19 tests conducted in Pennsylvania last week were positive, nearly a three percent increase over the previous week.
There were 106 new cases in the Valley on Monday as the number in Montour County slowed. After recording 579 cases over the previous five days, DOH officials announced just eight new cases in Montour on Monday. There were 49 new cases in Northumberland County, 32 in Union and 17 in Snyder.
The only new death in the Valley on Monday was in Northumberland County. It was the 202nd death in the Valley and 143rd in Northumberland County.
As of noon Monday, there were 5,421 state residents hospitalized due to complications from the novel coronavirus, an increase of 121 from Sunday. Of that total, there are now 1,115 state residents being treated in intensive care units — up eight — and 614 being treated on ventilators, up 27. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvania patients hospitalized statewide. Additionally, the DOH reports there are 671 adult ICU beds open across the state.
The number of patients hospitalized locally increased on Monday to 156, up four. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 95 patients, including 25 in the ICU. The hospital was also treating 14 patients on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were 13 patients being treated, including one in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital had 43 patients hospitalized including nine in the ICU and four on ventilators.
According to state data, there are 32 adult ICU beds unoccupied in the three Valley counties, including 22 at Geisinger in Danville, one at Geisinger-Shamokin and nine at Evangelical.
Nursing homes
The number of active cases at two area nursing homes increased slightly on Monday
With their latest updates made Saturday evening, there are now 211 active cases at long-term care facilities in Watsontown and Mount Carmel.
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 91 of 125 residents have tested positive. There are also 56 active staff cases at the facility with eight tests results pending.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there are 54 active resident cases and 16 active staff cases.
There have been at least 1,122 cases at Valley nursing homes, an increase of 22 since Sunday. Eighteen of those were in Northumberland County. In Northumberland County, 11 facilities have combined for 828 cases (657 residents and 171 staffers) along with 115 deaths. Snyder County has had 120 cases (101 residents, 19 staffers) and 15 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 106 cases (85 residents, 21 staffers) and eight deaths at four locations. There have been 68 cases (54 residents, 14 staffers) and three deaths at seven Union County facilities.
Prisons, state facilities
At SCI-Coal Township, there are still 65 active cases — 38 inmates and 27 staffers. Statewide, there are now 2,598 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 1,766 inmates.
There are 44 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Saturday and 14 active resident cases. There is also one more staff case at the Danville State Hospital, which has nine active cases.
As of Monday morning, there are 104 total active cases across four federal prison facilities in Union County.
There are now three active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 10 staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 77 active cases, 69 among inmates. At the low-security site there is one active inmate case and six staffers. USP-Lewisburg seven active staff cases.