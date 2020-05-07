Pennsylvania health officials announced another 310 deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, giving the state nearly 1,000 deaths over the last three days.
The State Department of Health announced previously the sharp increases in deaths are related to data reconciliation from various resources. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has said the deaths occurred within the last two weeks.
With Thursday's new deaths, the state has now seen 3,416 residents die from the novel coronavirus. Of the deaths statewide, 2,355 are related to nursing or personal care homes.
Two new Valley cases — one each in Union and Northumberland counties — were part of 1,070 confirmed cases statewide. All 67 counties have accounted for 52,915 confirmed cases since the state began tracking data in mid-March.
There have been 235 total cases in the Valley: 112 in Northumberland, 50 in Montour, 40 in Union and 33 in Snyder. Snyder County has not had a new cases since April 26; Montour County's last confirmed case was May 3.
According to state data, 2,429 state residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That total is down 132 from Wednesday's data release. There are 517 residents on ventilators, down 37 from Wednesday. Eleven Valley residents are on ventilators today, 10 in Montour and 1 in Union.