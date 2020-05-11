Pennsylvania health officials announced fewer than 600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the smallest increase since March 28.
The state Department of Health confirmed 543 new cases in the latest data. It was the fewest number of new cases since 533 in late March. The state now has had 57,154 confirmed cases since health officials began tracking data in mid-March.
There were another 24 COVID-19 deaths, pushing the statewide total to 3,731. Most of the deaths — 2,522 — have been linked to the 540 nursing or personal care facilities that have confirmed cases.
The statewide database still shows two patients in Valley care homes — one in Northumberland and one in Union — have tested positive. The state is not releasing the names of the locations, only the county where the home is located. State officials previously removed one location in Northumberland County that had eight cases — six patients and 2 employees — from the data. The DOH said the facility, which had been on the state database for nearly two weeks, was not licensed and state data measure licensed facilities only.
There were two new cases in the Valley, one each in Northumberland and Union counties. There have now been 248 cases locally: 125 in Northumberland, 49 in Montour, 41 in Union and 33 in Snyder. Snyder County has not had a new case since April 26; Montour County's last confirmed case was May 3.
According to state data, 2,156 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That total is down 88 from Sunday's data release. There are 473 residents on ventilators, down 10 from Sunday. Ten Valley residents are on ventilators today, 9 in Montour and 1 in Union.