New COVID-19 cases approached 12,000 again on Thursday and state health officials announced another 248 deaths, the second day in a row with at least 200 deaths.
Locally, hospitalizations decreased in the latest data release, while they increased across Pennsylvania. Statewide there are now 5,877 residents in the hospital, twice as high as the spring high of 2,800 on April 27.
The 11,972 cases announced by the Department of Health on Thursday is the second-highest one-day total since state health officials began tracking data in March. Saturday there were 12,884 cases. Part of Thursday's totals are 322 new cases in the Valley, including another 166 attributed to Montour County's total. Earlier this week, officials from the DOH, Geisinger and the county acknowledged Montour County's recent surge in cases can be attributed to a batch of tests sent by Geisinger to the state and health officials are linking all the cases to the county until they can further investigate the addresses of those who have been tested.
Officials say they expect Montour County's case count to decrease in the coming days.
There were six new deaths in the Valley, including four in Northumberland County and two in Snyder County. There have been 223 deaths in the Valley tied to the novel coronavirus since March, including 153 linked to long-term care facilities.
Along with Montour County's new cases, there were 67 in Northumberland County, 55 in Union County and 34 in Snyder County. Thirty-two counties across Pennsylvania had at least 100 new cases on Thursday, including 1,166 in Allegheny County.
As of noon Thursday, there were 5,877 state residents hospitalized due to complications from the novel coronavirus, an increase of 25 from Wednesday's data. Of that total, there were 1,280 state residents being treated in intensive care units — up 58 — and 675 being treated on ventilators. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvania patients hospitalized statewide. Additionally, the DOH reports there were 566 adult ICU beds open across the state Wednesday, an increase of 29.
The number of patients hospitalized locally dropped to 165, down nine. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 111 patients, including 29 in the ICU. The hospital was also treating 13 patients on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin, there were 11 patients being treated, including one in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital had 43 patients hospitalized including 10 in the ICU and five on ventilators. According to state data, there are 19 available adult ICU beds combined at the three facilities (13 at Geisinger in Danville; five at Evangelical and one at Geisinger-Shamokin).
Nursing homes
With their latest updates, there were 238 active cases at long-term care facilities in Watsontown and Mount Carmel.
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 97 of 125 residents have tested positive. There were also 58 active staff cases at the facility with five test results pending, according to an update Wednesday. According to a company spokesman, there have been 15 deaths at the facility.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there were 64 active resident cases and 19 active staff cases, according to its last update on Monday.
There have been at least 1,184 cases at Valley nursing homes, an increase of 21 since Wednesday. In Northumberland County, 11 facilities have combined for 868 cases (689 residents and 179 staffers) along with 124 deaths. Snyder County has had 120 cases (101 residents, 19 staffers) and 17 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 112 cases (86 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at four locations. There have been 84 cases (64 residents, 20 staffers) and four deaths at seven Union County facilities.
Prisons, state facilities
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 77 active cases — 44 inmates and 33 staffers — an increase of five cases. Statewide, there were 3,553 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 2,501 inmates. There are 332 more cases statewide on Thursday.
There were still 72 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, 19 people receiving services and 53 staffers. At Danville State Hospital, there were 12 active resident and 10 staff cases, an increase of three staff cases. There were also at least 11 positive COVID cases at male and female juvenile detention facilities in Montour County, including nine staffers at the female unit.
As of Thursday morning, there were 109 total active cases across four federal prison facilities in Union County, an increase of five from Wednesday.
There were 28 active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, including 22 inmates — an increase of one overnight — and six staffers
There were three active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 13 staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 57 active cases, 46 among inmates. USP-Lewisburg had eight active staff cases.