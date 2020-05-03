There were 962 new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania, as of Sunday, one of the smallest increases in new cases, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.
The new cases included one each in Montour and Northumberland counties — as the state total approached 50,000. There were also 26 new COVID-19-related deaths announced Sunday, also among the smallest increases.
Locally, there are 220 cases, including nine tied to unidentified nursing or personal care facilities. Montour (50) and Northumberland (99) each added a new case, while Snyder (33) and Union (38) remained the same. There were no new cases tied to personal care homes in the Valley. There are eight tied to one Northumberland County facility (6 patients and 2 employees) and one employee at a Union County home.
Statewide, there have been 49,267 confirmed cases. The 962 new cases mark just the second time since April 20 fewer than 1,000 were announced. The 26 deaths represents the second smallest day-over-day increase since April 13.
The state announced Sunday that there have been 191,374 negative tests conducted in Pennsylvania.
Across Pennsylvania, 2,653 residents are hospitalized due to complications from the novel coronavirus, including 552 on ventilators. In Montour County, six COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, the only patients in a Valley hospital on a ventilator.