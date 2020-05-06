For the fourth consecutive day, Pennsylvania had fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the state total grew to nearly 52,000.
The Department of Health announced another 888 cases, pushing the state total to 51,845. There are five new cases in the Valley — four in Northumberland County and one in Union County.
State health officials also announced 94 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus. Of the state's 3,106 deaths, 2,108 have been attributed to one of 502 nursing or personal care homes in Pennsylvania.
Approximately 3,316 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.
According to state data, 2,561 Pennsylvania residents are still in the hospital with COVID-19, including 550 on ventilators. Ten patients are on ventilators in the Valley, all in Montour County.
“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
Locally, Northumberland County now has had 111 positive COVID-19 cases; followed by Montour (50), Union (39) and Snyder (33). Snyder County has not had a new confirmed case since April 26.
The state also surpassed more than 200,000 negative tests after 4,500 new tests pushed the total to 204,495.