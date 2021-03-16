The Pennsylvania Capitol Building will reopen to the public on Monday with enhanced security protocols according to the Department of General Services announced today.
The Capitol has been closed to the public since Dec. 10, 2020 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
The public will be able to enter the building at the Main Capitol, East Wing and North Office Building entrances. Visitors must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. The entrances will have hand sanitizer stations and masks for visitors without them.
In response to events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, DGS is workin to identify steps to strengthen security at the Capitol.
To enter the building, all visitors, lobbyists, and commonwealth employees who do not work in the Capitol or the connected buildings must pass through the metal detectors at the public entrances.
Pennsylvania Capitol Police will continue to maintain a high-visibility presence with increased patrols by officers and members of the Special Response Team (SRT).