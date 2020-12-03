The Pennsylvania Capitol Complex will close to the public beginning Monday as a result of the growing number of COVID-19 cases statewide.
The complex will be closed until further notice. All operations of the Governor's Office and General Assembly will continue, but access to the Capitol Complex will be limited to employees and people with badge keycard credentials, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of General Services.
The cancelation of visits and events applies to all interior venues in the Capitol Complex and will affect rallies, school or group tours, choir performances, receptions, and other public gatherings. The Capitol Complex includes, but is not limited to, the Main Capitol Rotunda, East Wing Rotunda, Keystone Building Atrium, Forum Auditorium and The State Museum of Pennsylvania.