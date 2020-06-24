Two more local COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed by the state Department of Health — one each in Northumberland and Snyder counties — while the Valley had just one additional case for the second consecutive day.
Health officials announced 54 new deaths statewide — the largest single-day increase since June 5 — to push the statewide total to 6,515. The two additional Valley deaths give the region nine since data was first tracked in March: Five in Northumberland County and two each in Union and Snyder counties.
Of the state's total deaths, 4,467 have been residents of long-term care facilities, including one in Northumberland County.
State health officials announced 495 additional cases across Pennsylvania, increasing the state total to 83,191 since tracking began in March. Wednesday marked the 18th day in a row with fewer than 550 new cases statewide.
The only new case today was in Northumberland County. To date, there have been 499 cases in the Valley: 281 in Northumberland County, 89 in Union, 68 in Montour and 61 in Snyder.
The state estimates that 77 percent of patients who have tested positive have already recovered.
In Wednesday's data release, the state confirmed 44 cases in long-term care facilities in Northumberland County — 39 residents and five workers. The total has been the same since Monday. The state has not updated its facility case database since June 10.
In nursing and personal care homes statewide there are 17,394 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,103 cases among employees, for a total of 20,497 at 671 distinct facilities in 49 counties.
Approximately 6,303 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.
Statewide, there are 715 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, down 28 from Tuesday, including 133 on ventilators.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
- 1% are ages 5-12;
- 2% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
- Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and
- Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.