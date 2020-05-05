The first COVID-19-related death in a Union County resident was confirmed by state health officials on Tuesday, the second death in the Valley tied to the novel coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the state Department of Health announced 865 new cases, but 554 new deaths as the state continues to reconcile data on deaths across the state. According to the DOH, there have now been 3,012 deaths related to COVID-19 amid 50,957 total cases.
Until Tuesday, the only other Valley death was attributed to a Snyder County resident on April 1.
There were seven new local cases announced Tuesday, all in Northumberland County. There have now been 228 confirmed cases in the Valley, including 107 in Northumberland County, 50 in Montour, 38 in Union and 33 in Snyder.
State health officials say 495 separate nursing of personal care homes have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case, including two local facilities. One property in Northumberland and one in Union County have accounted for nine confirmed cases, including six residents and three health care workers.
Statewide, 2,029 deaths are tied to personal or nursing homes.
Across Pennsylvania, 2,581 residents are hospitalized and 544 are on ventilators. Six patients in Montour County are ventilators.
The state has also conducted 199,925 negative tests.