State confirms Geisinger's 3 positive COVID-19 tests

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed results of three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 discovered by Geisinger Health System.
Press Secretary Nate Wardle said the three cases are included in the state’s latest update on the novel coronavirus provided at noon Thursday: 185 confirmed cases, up from 133 Wednesday and 96 Tuesday. So far, 1,608 tests returned negative.
There has been one related fatality announced in Pennsylvania to date.
No Valley county — Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union — is listed as a county of residence of any of the patients confirmed to have COVID-19.
Wardle wouldn’t identify the counties of residence for the three Geisinger cases.
Neither Geisiner nor the state have said where these patients are being treated or provided any information as to condition, age or gender, citing privacy concerns.
Geisinger announced the presumed positive tests on Tuesday.