Pennsylvania continued its streak of days with fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases and dropped 60 more patients from its hospitalizations list, according to the Department of Health (DOH).
The DOH data report for Wednesday also included 42,099 new vaccinations, 549 of them in Valley counties.
The 496 new infections gives the state five days in a row with fewer than 500 cases. The last time the state reported a similar streak was over six days starting on June 13, 2020.
In Valley counties, one death was added to Union County's list and one was removed from Northumberland County's.
To date, 597 Valley residents have died during the 15-month pandemic and 21,514 have been infected.
Northumberland County was the only county in the region to report new infections, posting three cases.
The state recorded 22 new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the state's pandemic death toll to 27,417.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28 – June 3 stood at 2.9%.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 72.5% of Pennsylvanians have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56.3% are fully vaccinated. To date, the state has administered 10,967,544 vaccines, 155,501 in Susquehanna Valley Counties.
Hospitalizations
In the last two days, the state removed 104 patients from its hospitalizations list and as of midnight Wednesday, 650 were being treated in hospitals, 156 in intensive care units (ICUs) — 19 fewer than were reported Tuesday — and 109 were on ventilators. The ventilators figure was the same reported Tuesday.
In Valley health care facilities, there were 31 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 13 in ICUs and three on ventilators, according to the state.
Geisinger in Danville reported two fewer patients — now 24 — than it did on Tuesday. Those included eight patients in ICUs and three on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were four patients, two of them in an ICU. Both numbers increased by one since Tuesday's report. Evangelical Community Hospital reported three patients, all being treated in ICUs, level with the previous day's reporting.
No patients at the Northumberland County or Union County facilities were on ventilators.
Prisons and state centers
At four federal prisons in Union County — sites of several outbreaks throughout the pandemic — there was one total active case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the same number as reported over the weekend.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
There are two active cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, where there were no cases as of Monday. The state Department of Corrections reports one inmate and one staff member are infected. Three inmates have died of COVID-19 at the jail since the start of the pandemic.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility.
DHS figures from both the Selinsgrove Center and Danville State reported Wednesday have been the same since the weekend.