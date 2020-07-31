New COVID-19 cases increased statewide for the third straight day on Friday, while Valley cases dropped for the third consecutive day.
The state Department of Health announced another 970 new cases on Friday afternoon, pushing the statewide total to 112,048. State health officials also confirmed another 13 deaths related to the novel coronavirus. According to DOH, 7,189 Pennsylvanians have died, including 4,904 with ties to long-term care facilities.
There were just two new cases locally on Friday — one each in Northumberland and Snyder counties. Also, the state cut Union County's six-case increase from Thursday in half, taking three cases away as health officials continue to reconcile data.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 244 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 130 cases. Of the new cases in Allegheny County, 30 cases have specimen collection dates from more than two weeks ago and at least 77 are known to be among long-term care residents and staff.
State health officials confirmed 160,671 with 6,720 positive cases of tests administered within the last 7 days, July 24 and July 30, with 6,720 positive cases.
The department continues to see significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in July;
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in July;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
- NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in July;
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in July; and
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,484 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,934 cases among employees, for a total of 23,418 at 850 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Approximately 8,214 of total cases are in health care workers.
There have now been 719 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Valley: 401 in Northumberland County, 132 in Union, 93 in Montour and 93 in Snyder.
According to the state Department of Health, there have been 1,104,824 negative tests and state health officials estimate 75 percent of those testing positive have already recovered.
State data shows that 756 residents remain hospitalized due to complications of COVID-19 and 104 on are ventilators.
There have been 84 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents or of Valley nursing homes. There was no change in Friday's local case count.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 61 residents and 11 workers have been infected and eight deaths have been recorded in four facilities. Three workers and two residents at four Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.