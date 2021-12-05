Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased for 14 of the last 15 days and by 1,480 in the last 21 days, according to data provided by the state Department of Health (DOH).
The DOH's daily data update, usually reported around mid-day every day since the pandemic began in March 2020, was delayed on Sunday, the day after the state had reported more than 9,000 new infections for three consecutive days and two days since it reported its first case of the new omicron variant.
There were 6,091 more infections of the virus reported statewide. It was the seventh straight day with more than 5,000 new cases reported.
In December 2021, 8,446 new infections per day have been recorded. In November 2021, when the state first reported all reinfections from COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic in 2020, there were 5,732 cases reported per day.
State Health officials also reported 43 new deaths -- including a death in Northumberland County, making it eight consecutive days with at least one Valley resident dying from COVID-19 complications. This month, the state is averaging 96.2 deaths per day from the virus. In November 2021, the seventh-deadliest month of the now 22-month pandemic, the daily average death toll was 65.57. December 2020 was the second-deadliest month of the pandemic with 5,596 deaths linked to the virus.
In the Valley, there were 74 new infections, making it six days in a row with at least 72 new infections. There were 74 in Northumberland County, 23 in Union, 17 in Snyder and 11 in Montour.
To date, 741 Valley residents have died of COVID-19 and there have been 32,042 infections in the Valley.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide 76.01 percent of counties are showing high levels of transmission and 2.45 percent are showing low levels, according to data reported Sunday.
In Pennsylvania, 69.7 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
According to the DOH’s dashboard, 15.5 million vaccines have been administered statewide, including 1.6 million boosters. The data was not updated at mid-day Sunday for the second consecutive day.
Hospitalizations
Health officials reported 62 new hospitalizations Sunday, the largest increase in three days.
Over that same stretch in Valley health care facilities, the number of patients being treated has increased by 71.
Hospitalization figures in the Valley remained unchanged Sunday morning, as they did Saturday morning. There were 115 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 23 at Geisinger in Shamokin and 52 at Evangelical Community Hospital.
There were 37 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — up one — nine at Evangelical Community Hospital — up two — and nine at Geisinger-Shamokin — up one.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 19 on ventilators and Evangelical was treating five, the same numbers as reported since Thursday.
The DOH reported 4,106 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals. Of those patients hospitalized statewide, 881 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) and 486 — up six — were on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
COVID-19 infections at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township remained the same Sunday after nearly doubling on Saturday, increasing from 32 to 60. There were 50 inmate cases and 10 staff cases, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Inmate cases increased by 26 and staff cases increased by two on Saturday. Statewide on Sunday, there were 320 inmate cases and 239 staff cases. The same numbers reported Saturday, according to the DOC.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were two active inmate cases and no staff cases according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, the same numbers as reported Saturday. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood and two staff cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, also even with Saturday's report. There were no prisoner or staff cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood, again, the same as Saturday.
There were seven staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS).
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five staff cases at the girls unit and no youth cases. There were no youth or staff cases at the boys facility. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients. The numbers were unchanged on Saturday or Sunday.
The Selinsgrove State Center also reported fewer than five staff cases and no cases among clients receiving services.