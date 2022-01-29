COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop in Pennsylvania and the region on Saturday, but the disease claimed nearly 200 more lives in the state this week compared to last week.
Hospitalizations are down 2,432 statewide since Jan. 15 and down 38 in the Valley since Jan. 21, according to data from the state Department of Health.
The state also averaged 151 new deaths per day this week -- 1,061 total -- after averaging 125 (876) in the previous seven days.
January 2022 is the third-deadliest month of the 23-month pandemic in Pennsylvania, claiming 3,843 lives.
On Saturday, the state reported 154 new deaths, including four more in the Susquehanna Valley counties -- two each in Snyder and Northumberland counties.
There were 27,113 new infections reported on Saturday, but that figure was a two-day total after case numbers were reported late and incomplete on Friday.
There were 235 new cases in the Susquehanna Valley counties: 111 in Northumberland County, 68 in Union County, 37 in Snyder and 19 in Montour County. It was the 11th time in 12 days there were at least 100 new infections in Northumberland County. Valley county figures were updated normally on Friday.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Saturday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.78 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.16 percent — only five counties nationwide — were showing low levels. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.5 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 5,084 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down 216 from Friday. It was the 14th time in 15 days the number of COVID hospitalizations dropped and the lowest total since Jan. 1.
Statewide, there were 824 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 64, and 533 were breathing using ventilators, down 16.
There were 153 patients hospitalized locally on Saturday, down eight. There were 111 patients at Geisinger in Danville -- down 10 -- 18 at Geisinger-Shamokin -- up three -- and 24 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg -- down one. It is the fewest number of COVID patients at Evangelical since Sept. 22, 2021, and the fewest total in the Valley since Nov. 24.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 26 patients in the ICU and 19 on a ventilator. The ventilator number increased by two and the patient number remained the same since Friday's report. Shamokin had three in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were five patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator, both the same as reported Friday. Of Evangelical’s COVID patients, 20 of 25 were not fully vaccinated, along with three of five in the ICU and one of two on the ventilators.
Systemwide for Geisinger, 267 of 347 COVID patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated. Of the 80 who were vaccinated, 59 received their last dose more than 180 days ago. Fifty of the 58 COVID patients Geisinger is treating in the ICU were not fully vaccinated and five of the eight who were had their last dose more than 180 days ago. Forty of 44 COVID patients on ventilators were not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials. Three of the four who were vaccinated had not received a shot in the last 180 days.
Prisons, state facilities
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were six active inmate cases and 14 staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, the same number of cases reported Friday.
At Allenwood, there were 31 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases, the same as Friday. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 70 inmate cases, the same as reported Friday, which was an increase of 33. There were 13 inmate cases at USP Allenwood and one staff case.
There were 24 inmate cases -- down four -- and 49 staff cases -- up two -- at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 1,461 inmate cases and 840 staff cases, both down slightly in Saturday's report.
As of Saturday, there were nine cases among those receiving services and 76 staffers at the Selinsgrove Center, even with Friday's report. At Danville State Hospital, there were 19 resident and 10 staff cases, matching Friday's report.
There were 11 youth cases at the boys and six cases in the girls North Central Secure Treatment Units. There were less than five staff infections at the girls unit and seven staff cases at the boys unit. All infections at the facilities matched Friday's figures.