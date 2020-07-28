The state government will spend approximately $3 million for Preschool Early Intervention Programs serving children 3 to 5-years-old to purchase personal protective equipment and other pandemic-related supplies.
“Early Intervention services are essential to young children and families in Pennsylvania and this money will go a long way to helping children stay safe and thrive within the education system in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a release Tuesday. “These services are provided at no cost to families and this administration will continue to ensure that funding is provided for the programs.”
Pennsylvania’s Early Intervention program provides support and services to families with children, from ages three to five, with developmental delays and disabilities. Approximately 13,700 children are enrolled in Early Intervention classrooms across the commonwealth.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act authorizes governors to determine the educational use of Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funds.