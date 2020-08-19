Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard arrived today with a second team expected tomorrow at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Milton where 16 residents have died and an estimated 70 percent of the patient population has fallen ill following an outbreak of COVID-19.
The state appointed a temporary manager of the facility, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton, “due to deficiencies found at the facility, and will remain in place until the department determines it is no longer necessary,” according to a joint announcement from Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Secretary of Human Services Teresa Miller.
The manager reports directly to the state, according to Levine. The facility is owned and operated by Bedrock Care, which is based in New York and operates eight nursing facilities in Pennsylvania including Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation.
A statement from Bedrock’s corporate attorney on Wednesday said 16 residents died at the facility since the outbreak presented in early August. The Wolf Administration announced 13 deaths though a Department of Health spokesman said the figure dates to Monday and that the death toll likely could have increased in the meantime.
According to the state, there have been at least 109 cases among residents and staff.
National Guard members are to provide 24-hour support at least through Monday, according to the Wolf Administration statement. The role of the National Guard is to conduct an assessment, provide training and testing on personal protective equipment (PPE), and aid in housekeeping and food services.
Medical staff from Geisinger lent support at the facility since at least Aug. 4 as part of the hospital’s role in the state’s Regional Response Health Collaboration Program. Geisinger staff are performing on-site assessments, filling in for sick Milton Nursing & Rehab staff, providing personal protective equipment and offering guidance on patient care and supply chain best practices, according to Joseph Stender, media relations specialist.
The Wolf Administration also provided staffing assistance at the facility since Aug. 8 through the Department of Health’s contractor, General Healthcare Resources, according to the Wolf Administration announcement.