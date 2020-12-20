Statewide, the Department of Health registered 7,213 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday — including 142 in the four Valley counties — the lowest increase in more than a week.
Locally, the data that spiked earlier in the weekend remained steady on Friday. There are 250 active cases at four federal prison facilities, including 161 at the low-security unit in Allenwood.
State health officials announced 67 new cases in Northumberland County, 30 in Union, 25 in Snyder and 20 in Montour County.
There were three new deaths in Northumberland County, pushing the county's total to 196 since March. There have been 50 deaths in the county in the last 12 days.
The state estimates 61 percent of patients have recovered. There have been 3,145,556 negative tests in the state, including 8,802 in Montour County, 19,423 in Northumberland, 7,256 in Snyder and 21,233 in Union County.
Prisons and state centers
Federal prisons in Union County saw cases jump to 150 on the 109-case increase at the Allenwood site. There are now 152 inmate cases and nine staff cases there. At Allenwood’s medium-security site there are six inmate cases and 20 staff cases. At the United States Penitentiary (USP) at Allenwood, there are fourteen staff cases and no inmate cases. At USP-Lewisburg there were five new inmate cases, now 38 total, and four new staff cases, now 11 total.
The Selinsgrove Center saw its case total drop by three employee cases. There are now 45 staff cases and 20 client cases. One more Danville State Hospital resident tested positive, bringing that total to 19. There are also 13 staff members with active infections.
Nursing homes
Eight new cases were reported at Valley long-term care facilities on Saturday, including three new resident cases and three new staff cases in Northumberland County. There have been 1,343 cases and 175 deaths in 30 Valley nursing homes.
In Northumberland County, 16 facilities have combined for 948 cases (750 residents and 198 staffers) along with 142 deaths. Snyder County has had 134 cases (108 residents, 26 staffers) and 18 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 150 cases (124 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at five locations. There have been 111 cases (86 residents, 25 staffers) and seven deaths at seven Union County facilities.
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 97 of 125 residents have tested positive and 55 have successfully recovered, according to the facility's update on Sunday morning. Sixty staff members have tested positive and 48 of them have returned to work. According to a company spokesman, there have been 15 deaths at the facility.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there were 36 active cases, 20 among residents and 16 among staff, according to the facility's report on Friday. There have been 152 confirmed cases at the center, including 96 among residents.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations statewide decreased slightly on Sunday. As of noon, there were 6,074 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of 12 from Saturday. There were 1,230 patients in ICUs, an increase of 26, and 14 fewer patients, 720, were on ventilators. Statewide there were 578 ICU beds available.
In Valley health care facilities there were 196 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, down three.
At Geisinger in Danville there were 133 patients (a decrease of 3), 36 of them in the ICU and 21 on ventilators (down two). There were 15 adult ICU beds available.
Geisinger in Shamokin held steady with 11 patients hospitalized, four in the ICU and no COVID-19 patients on ventilators. Two adult ICU beds are open
Evangelical Community Hospital reported 53 hospitalizations, the same number as Saturday, with 10 patients in the ICE and one person on a ventilator. It has three ICU beds open.
Montour testing site open
Regional drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics in Cambria, Franklin and Montour will be open through Tuesday.
Running daily from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. through Tuesday, drive-thru and walk-in testing will be held at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, 5848 Broadway Road, Danville.