HARRISBURG — The state announced new limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, shifting to a limit tied to the occupancy of the venue instead of the 25-person indoors and 250-person outdoors limits in place since July.
While the state’s limits on crowds at sporting events have generated the most attention, the new limits impact all gatherings, including festivals, fairs and concerts.
“Pennsylvanians must continue to social distance and wear masks as we prepare to fight the virus through the fall and winter,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Regardless of the size of an event or gathering, those things are still imperative to stopping the spread of COVID. We know everyone has sacrificed in many ways and today’s announcement reflects a gradual adjustment to our lives as we learn how we can do things safely until we have a cure, or an effective vaccine is widely available."
Under the new guidelines, the limits are now:
Indoors
Venues with an occupancy limits of 2,000 or fewer, can allow 20%, meaning a maximum of 400 people, depending on the size of the facility;
Venues with an occupancy between 2,001 and 10,000 can allow 15%, meaning a maximum of 1,500 depending on the size of the facility;
Venues with more than 10,000 occupancy can allow 10% occupancy, with a maximum of 3,750 people.
Outdoors
Venues with an occupancy of 2,000 people or fewer can allow 25% occupancy, meaning a maximum of 500 people, depending on the size of the facility;
Venues with an occupancy of 2,001 to 10,000 people can allow 20% occupancy, meaning a maximum of 2,000 people, depending on the size of the facility;
Venues with an occupancy over 10,000 can allow 15% occupancy, capped at 7,500 people.
The new rules go into effect on Friday.
“We will closely monitor cases and outbreaks and if our case investigation and contact tracing efforts determine that events or gatherings are the source of an outbreak, we can and will dial back these new limits,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Public health and safety are our first concern and will always remain as such.”