Pennsylvania has more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in row the state Department of Health announced on Saturday, including 76 new cases in the Valley.
According to Saturday's data, there are another 2,043 cases and 29 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. Since March, there have now been 192,622 cases and 8,654 deaths.
On Friday, state health officials announced 2,219 cases statewide, the most since the DOH began tracking cases in March. The state has had at least 1,000 cases for 19 days in a row, the longest streak since the pandemic began. Statewide, there have been 232,253 tests over the past week, with 11,679 positives.
Hospitalizations also increased on Saturday to 1,087 and 126 residents are now being treated on ventilators. In the Valley, there are still 29 patients hospitalized — 20 at Geisinger in Danville, five at Evangelical Community Hospital and four at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville is treating nine patients on ventilators. Those numbers have remained steady for several days.
On Saturday, there are 64 new cases in Northumberland County, six in Union, five in Snyder and one in Montour counties. The state also announced four more local deaths, three in Northumberland and one in Union.
Since March, there have been 2,924 cases in Valley counties: 1,484 in Northumberland, 678 in Union, 470 in Snyder and 292 in Montour. Of that total, 760 are linked to long-term care facilities. Of the Valley's 147 deaths, 116 are tied to long-term care facilities. There have been 110 deaths in Northumberland County (97 tied to nursing homes), 17 in Snyder County (12 tied to nursing homes), 11 in Union County (two tied to nursing homes) and nine in Montour County (five tied to nursing homes).
There are 72 active cases at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montour County. The National Guard completed its mission at the site in Mahoning Township last week.
Since March, there have been 760 cases at Valley nursing homes. In Northumberland County, there have been 396 resident and 129 staff cases, 82 resident and 16 staff cases in Snyder County, 79 resident and 20 staff cases in Montour, and 29 resident and nine staff cases in Union County.
School cases
Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the district was notified Friday morning of a positive case of a Primary School student. Boyle said the student was in the school on Wednesday. Boyle said the school will not close following a discussion with the Department of Health.
Danville's primary school was closed last week — students in kindergarten through second grade did remote work — due to a series of positive tests.
At Selinsgrove, Superintendent Frank Jankowski said the district was notified of two positive cases at its elementary school. Jankowski said the infected individuals came into contact with someone who was positive for the novel coronavirus outside of school.
Jankowski said the district has notified those who need to quarantine, who will be contacted by the Department of Health.
Also, on Friday, Mount Carmel Superintendent Pete Cheddar said a student who was last in school on Monday had a confirmed positive test. Contact tracing is underway, Cheddar said, but the school will remain open.