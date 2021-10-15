There were 131 new COVID cases among school-aged children in the Valley this week, while the number of children infected statewide dipped below 7,000 for the first time in a month.
Across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health reported 6,433 cases among children between the ages of 5 and 18 from Oct. 6-12. The last time the state reported fewer than 7,000 school-aged cases in a week was the first week in September when health officials announced, 5,317
State health officials released the most recent data late Thursday. This week’s total includes 13 new cases in Montour County, 76 in Northumberland County, 17 in Snyder and 25 in Union County. Northumberland County's total was 11 higher than a week ago, while Montour County increased by one. Union County saw five fewer cases this week, while Snyder County remained level.
Across the region, there were 131 new cases, up from 124 a week ago.
There were also nine new cases among children aged 0 to 4 in Northumberland County while the other three Valley counties all reported positive cases among the same age demographic, but if the total is less than five, the state does not release the exact number. It was the third week in a row all four counties reported cases among children aged 0-4.
Since state officials began tracking data in August, there have been 61 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 474 in Northumberland, 132 in Snyder and 190 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 48,617 cases among children age 5-18 and 8,084 among those 0-4.