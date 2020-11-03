Pennsylvania had its highest total of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with state health officials announcing 2,875 cases and another 33 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
The 20 new cases in the Valley were part of the state's largest single-day total. The 2,875 cases on Tuesday surpasses the previous high of 2,751, set on Oct. 27. There have been at least 2,000 new cases 11 times in the past two weeks.
Since March there have been 214,871 cases and 8,855 deaths in Pennsylvania.
Locally, there were 20 new cases on Tuesday. The largest increase was in Northumberland County, where there were 11 new cases, followed by five in Snyder County, three in Union and one in Montour.
There were no new deaths in the four Valley counties.
Hospitalizations also continue to increase across the state. There are now 1,417 residents hospitalized, up 65 from Monday. There were fewer than 450 residents hospitalized in late September, while the peak was nearly 2,800 in April. The number of residents being treated on ventilators is now 134, up 10. The number of Valley residents hospitalized increased by two to 22 — 17 at Geisinger in Danville, two at Evangelical Community Hospital and three at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville is treating six patients on ventilators, an increase of 2 since Monday.
Since March, there have been 3,207 total cases in the Valley: 1,626 in Northumberland, 749 in Union, 519 in Snyder and 313 in Montour. Of the Valley's 152 deaths, 127 are tied to long-term care facilities. There have been 112 deaths in Northumberland County (103 tied to nursing homes), 18 in Snyder County (15 tied to nursing homes), 11 in Union County (two tied to nursing homes) and 11 in Montour County (seven tied to nursing homes).
There are 20 active cases — 19 among residents — at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montour County, according to the facility's most recent update. There have been 177 cases at the facility, 115 among residents. The state is now updating its county-by-county case and death count at long-term care facilities weekly. It is scheduled to be updated Tuesday.
The state also updated its countywide long-term care facility database. Of the Valley's, 3,207 cases, 781 are tied to nursing homes in the Valley. There have been 535 cases in Northumberland County (406 patients, 109 staffers), 101 in Montour County (81 residents, 20 staffers), 99 in Snyder County (83 residents, 19 staffers) and 46 in Union County (36 residents, 10 staffers).
Prisons
There are 23 active cases at three federal prison facilities in Union County, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
As of Monday morning, there were four inmates and 13 staffers still positive for COVID-19 at the two facilities in Allenwood while four inmates and two staffers are still active at USP-Lewisburg.
There are now 107 active COVID-19 cases at SCI-Coal Township according to the state Department of Corrections, including 102 inmates and five staffers. Statewide there are 465 active cases — 306 inmates and 159 staffers — at two dozen state prisons.
University cases
Bucknell University has 72 students in quarantine as of Monday morning. The school has had 31 total cases on campus, including 9 active cases.
Susquehanna University had no new cases over the past week and there are no active cases on campus. There have been 14 cumulative cases and the Scholars House residence has been released from all quarantine protocols.
Bloomsburg University reported two new cases among students, giving the school three active cases. Two students are off campus. One is isolating on campus. There have been 369 cases at the university, including 365 in students.