The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced 1,742 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest statewide total since April 10 and the third-highest total since the state began tracking data in March. There are 34 new cases locally.
State health officials announced another 36 deaths, pushing the statewide total to 8,344. Of that total, 5,551 have been linked to long-term care facilities. Eight new deaths were added to Northumberland County's total on Saturday, pushing the total in the county to 84.
Lt. Col. Keith Hickox, state public affairs officer, said the National Guard's mission at Mountain View Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Coal Township concluded on Thursday.
“The fact it wasn’t extended tells me the initial need we were sent there to fulfill is no longer present,” said Hickox. “That need usually hinges on personnel.”
The mission at Grandview Nursing Home in Danville is still on track to conclude on Monday, said Hickox.
Since March, state health officials say 171,050 residents have tested positive, and 82 percent of those have already recovered. On April 8, the DOH announced 1,989 new cases along with 1,751 on April 10.
In Saturday's release, the state announced 14 cases in Northumberland County, 11 in Union, eight in Montour and one in Snyder. Since March, the Valley has had 2,521 cases, including 699 at long-term care facilities. There have been 1,263 cases in Northumberland County, 597 in Union, 420 in Snyder and 241 in Montour.
According to the latest updates from Mountain View and Grandview nursing centers, there are 174 active cases combined at nursing homes in Montour and Northumberland counties. There are 124 active cases — 86 residents and 38 employees — at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Montour County. There are also 50 active cases — 36 residents and 14 staffers — at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coal Township.
There have been 8,344 deaths across the state, including 104 in the Valley: 82 in Northumberland County, 10 in Snyder, seven in Union and five in Montour.
Of the Valley’s cases, 699 are tied to 16 long-term care facilities.
Northumberland County has had 510 total cases in long-term care facilities since March (389 residents 121 staffers). There have been 69 total cases in Montour County — 53 residents and 16 staffers.
Since March, 79 residents and 15 staffers in one Snyder County facility have tested positive and 17 residents and nine staffers in six Union County locations have been infected.
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications decreased by two to 732. There also are 94 residents on ventilators — an increase of two since Friday, including five in the Valley. Locally, there are 49 residents hospitalized, four more than Thursday, including 31 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, 12 in Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital. Four patients at Geisinger in Danville and one at Evangelical are being treated on ventilators.
COVID-19 on campus
Bloomsburg University reported no new cases in its Friday update, the third time since Sept. 30 there have been no cases.
Following an outbreak just after students returned in August, the university has not had more than five cases since Sept. 21.
Two student positives are isolating on campus and two are off-campus. There have been 362 positive cases at the school, 360 of them among students.
Bucknell University has one active cases and has had 19 positives on campus. Twenty-eight students were in isolation in the past week, including 15 on Oct. 8, the last time the school updated its daily isolation metric.
Susquehanna University added one new case to its list and has had seven positive cases since students started returning in August. There are four active cases.
Three student residences — Smith Hall, 18th Street and Hassinger — were all released from testing protocols this week.