The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide hit 5,300 on Sunday and slightly increased across the Valley, according to the latest data released by the State Department of Health.
Statewide there were 8,360 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, including 164 in the Valley. State health officials announced another 69 deaths — including one in Northumberland County.
In Montour County, where the number of cases has doubled this week, there were another 73 cases, pushing the county past the 1,000-case mark. From March 21, the day Montour County had its first case, until Dec. 1, there were 476 total cases. There are now 1,055 cases in the county.
Along with Montour's total, there were 58 new cases in Northumberland County, 17 in Union and 16 in Snyder County.
As of noon Sunday, there were 5,300 state residents hospitalized due to complications from the novel coronavirus, 18 more than Saturday. Of that total, there are now 1,107 state residents being treated in intensive care units — up 43 from Saturday — and 587 being treated on ventilators, up 15. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvania patients hospitalized statewide. Additionally, the DOH reports there are 699 adult ICU beds open across the state.
The number of patients hospitalized locally increased on Sunday. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 93 patients, including 24 in the ICU. The hospital was also treating 11 patients on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were 15 patients being treated, including three in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital had 42 patients hospitalized including 10 in the ICU and three on ventilators. It marks an increase of seven patients overnight and one more being treated on a ventilator.
According to state data, there are 31 adult ICU beds unoccupied in the three Valley counties, including 27 at Geisinger in Danville, one at Geisinger-Shamokin and three at Evangelical.
Nursing homes
The number of active cases at two area nursing homes increased slightly on Sunday
With their latest updates made Saturday evening, there are now 211 active cases at long-term care facilities in Watsontown and Mount Carmel.
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 90 of 125 residents have tested positive. There are also 51 active staff cases at the facility with 13 tests results pending.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there are 54 active resident cases and 16 active staff cases.
There have been at least 1,077 cases at Valley nursing homes. In Northumberland County, 11 facilities have combined for 799 cases (637 residents and 162 staffers) along with 115 deaths. Snyder County has had 119 cases (100 residents, 19 staffers) and 15 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 105 cases (84 residents, 21 staffers) and eight deaths at three locations. There have been 64 cases (51 residents, 13 staffers) and three deaths at seven Union County facilities. The state has no updated the data since Friday.
Prisons, state facilities
At SCI-Coal Township, there are now 65 active cases — 38 inmates and 27 staffers. Statewide, there are now 2,598 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 1,766 inmates.
There are 44 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Saturday and 14 active resident cases. There is also one more staff case at the Danville State Hospital, which has nine active cases.
As of Sunday morning, there are 104 total active cases across four federal prison facilities Union County, down from 252 on Wednesday and 171 on Friday.
There are now three active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 10 staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 77 active cases, 69 among inmates. At the low-security site there is one active inmate case and six staffers. USP-Lewisburg seven active staff cases.