RiverWoods, Elmcroft of Lewisburg, and the Nursing and Rehabilitation at the Mansion have been identified by the state Health Department as the Valley's three nursing or personal care homes with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, the released a spreadsheet of listing the facilities and the number of cases and deaths at 557 facilities.
There have been no fatalities in the three Valley locations. In the two Union County locations, employees have had confirmed tests, while one resident at the Mansion, located in Sunbury, had previously been listed as positive.
Mark Monahan, the executive director at the Mansion, said this afternoon, his facility has not and does not currently have a case. He said the facility reports to state officials daily.
While the state redacted confirmed totals of less than five cases, until the latest data release on Monday, each facility had one confirmed case.
“Long-term care facility residents are among the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and we want their families to have the latest information on what is going on in the facilities in which their loved ones reside,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “COVID-19 is a particularly challenging situation for these settings as they care for residents with serious medical conditions. We will continue to work to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents through education, resources and testing.”
The data provides the number of cases, number of employee cases and number of deaths that have occurred at each facility. For facilities with less than five in any of these data points, the information is redacted.
“Our long-term care facilities are an integral part of Pennsylvania’s health care system. People providing care in long-term care facilities must endure these challenges of this difficult time while maintaining continuity and services for people under their care,” said Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller. “We are committed to continuing networks of support for these facilities so we can navigate and overcome this challenge together.”
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.