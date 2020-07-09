State police issued 21 warnings for lack of compliance at licensed liquor establishments over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
There were no fines or "notices of violations," ordered, according to the State Police.
Officers from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement visited hundreds of licensed liquor establishments throughout state to ensure licensees were in compliance with COVID-19 mitigation requirements, as well as other areas of the liquor code.
According to State police, there were 2,189 checks over the weekend and 21 warnings issued. There were 21 checks in the Williamsport bureau — which includes the Valley — and just one warning. Officials did not release which locations were warned.
In June, the Gov. Tom Wolf's administration issued updated guidance mandating establishments in the restaurant and food service industries to require all customers to wear masks when entering, exiting, or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant. Employees are required to wear masks at all times as noted in the worker safety order.
A licensee that fails to comply with requirements mandating the wearing of masks, providing at least six feet between parties at tables, and ensuring that maximum occupancy limits are observed risks being cited by the PLCB. Citations, which are civil in nature, may be assessed for each violation. Penalties include a fine of up to $1,000 and possible suspension and/or revocation of the liquor license.
A notice of violation precedes an administrative citation to allow facilities to make changes.