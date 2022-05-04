There were 2,615 new COVID-19 infections reported statewide on Wednesday, the largest one-day increase since Feb. 23.
February was the 10th-most infectious and sixth-deadliest month of the now 27-month pandemic.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 statewide have increased by 148 in the last five days and by 323 since April 9, according to data provided by the state Department of Health (DOH).
The state added 27 new hospital admissions to the list on Wednesday. The total in the Valley, which surpassed 20 on Tuesday for the first time since April 1, remained stagnant at 21.
In the Valley, there were 46 new cases, the second-largest single-day increase since Feb. 25. Northumberland County reported 28 new infections, Snyder County had nine, Montour had seven and Union County had two.
The state has recorded at least 1,072 cases every day since April 19, 16 in a row, and has recorded at least 2,000 seven times in that span.
There were 20 new deaths linked to COVID-19 statewide, making 54 in two days. It was the first time since early April the state recorded 20 or more deaths on consecutive days. None of the deaths were among Valley residents. There have only been two deaths from the virus in the Valley since April 21.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases increased again to 2,133. It was the highest average since Feb. 25. On March 31, the state was averaging 585 cases in the previous seven days.
All four Valley counties continued to have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released Friday.
Pennsylvania infections increased 31 percent, deaths were down 36 percent and hospitalizations were up 29 percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up by 26 percent, while deaths were down 8 percent.
Nationally, hospitalizations were up 4 percent in the last week.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all had high levels. Nationally, there were 56 counties with high levels of COVID, 258 with medium and 2,910 with low. Across the U.S., more than 90 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Wednesday that 78 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.5 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 758 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 27 in one day and the fifth consecutive day with at least 18 new admissions state wide.
There were 81 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), down three, and 36 were breathing using ventilators, down five.
There were 21 patients hospitalized locally, the same number as reported Tuesday. The last time there were more than 20 local COVID patients was April 1. There were 17 patients at Geisinger in Danville, and one at Geisinger-Shamokin and three at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Two COVID patients at Geisinger’s main campus were being treated in the ICU, and two were on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
There were 28 active inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) at Allenwood on Wednesday, the same number reported since Saturday. There were no staff cases at the facility and no active cases at two other Allenwood federal prison facilities or at USP Lewisburg.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 3 operational levels of COVID mitigation. As of Wednesday, there were 41 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 28 were at Level 2 and 29 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There were 17 COVID cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS). As of Wednesday, there were seven cases among clients and 10 staff cases, all new on Tuesday. There were also at least one resident and at least one staff case at the Selinsgrove Center, also new on Tuesday. There were no active cases at either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 22 inmate cases — including 14 at SCI-Cambria — and another 37 staff cases, an increase of four staff cases on Wednesday. Statewide, four prisons had inmate cases, and 15 had staff cases.