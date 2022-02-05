Pennsylvania reported its largest COVID-19 infection increase in seven days and 165 new deaths linked to the virus, marking five consecutive days with at least 160 deaths.
The state is averaging 188 deaths per day in February. In January, the third-deadliest month of the pandemic, the average was 125.
There were five new deaths in the Valley, at least one in each of the four counties, according to the state Department of Health (DOH).
The 8,434 new cases statewide is the most since the state reported a two-day total of 27,113 on Jan. 29.
There were 194 new infections in the Valley, matching the highest one-day increase in the Valley in the last seven days. Northumberland County added 90 infections and two deaths. Union County added 71 cases and one death. And Snyder and Montour counties added 27 and 6 cases, respectively, along with one death each. The Union County case count was its largest in eight days.
Despite maintaining a death rate established during a record surge of cases in January, hospitalizations across the state continued to drop. The number of patients being treated in hospitals has fallen by 3,758 since Jan. 15 and the total in the Valley has fallen by 63 since Jan. 21.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Thursday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.57 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.28 percent — only nine counties nationwide — were showing low levels; only 12 counties don’t have high transmission rates nationally. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.8 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC also reports that 87 percent of Pennsylvanians eligible for a COVID vaccine have received at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 3,758 hospitalizations statewide, down 210 from Friday and the fourth day in a row the number of COVID hospitalizations dropped by at least 100. Friday was the first time since Dec. 3, 2021, that fewer than 4,000 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide.
Statewide, there were 642 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 12, and 415 were breathing using ventilators, down 10.
There were 128 patients hospitalized locally on Friday, up one a day after the Valley recorded its lowest total since Nov. 17, 2021. There were 97 patients at Geisinger in Danville up two -- eight at Geisinger-Shamokin -- down one -- and 23 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. On Friday, Geisinger's main campus marked the first time since Nov. 30, 2021, treating fewer than 100 COVID patients.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 20 patients in the ICU and 14 on a ventilator.
At Evangelical, there were two patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
There were 35 new active COVID-19 cases among inmates at Allenwood's medium-security facility on Saturday, pushing the total to 110, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There were no active staff cases.
There were 36 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases and five inmate cases and one staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. Figures at both prisons were unchanged from Friday's report.
There were 30 inmate cases -- an increase of one -- and 22 staff infections -- up four -- at USP Lewisburg.
There were 12 inmate cases and 30 staff cases — down four — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 166 fewer inmate cases (now 663) and 30 fewer staff cases (now 550) at prisons in the DOC systems.
As of Saturday, there were seven cases among those receiving services and 63 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were 23 resident and 14 staff cases. Numbers at both facilities were unchanged from Friday's report.
There were six girls cases in the North Central Secure Treatment Units (NCSTU). There were fewer than five staff infections at the girls unit and eight staff cases at the boys unit. Numbers at the NCSTU remained the same Saturday.