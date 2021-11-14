There were 4,752 new COVID-19 infections reported on Sunday, ending a string of four consecutive days with at least 5,246 new cases. It was the 12th consecutive day with more than 3,000 new cases.
The 42 deaths reported Sunday were the most reported on a Sunday since May 16. The additions give the increase the state total to 32,401 since the pandemic began in March 2020. The 947 deaths reported in the first 14 days of November make it the 13th-deadliest month of the now 21-month pandemic.
After almost 15,000 COVID-19 reinfections were added to state and county totals on Saturday, Montour and Union counties saw daily infection increases well above their averages so far for the month. Montour added 16 new cases, the third highest increase since Oct. 13. Union tallied 23 new infections, tied for third highest this month.
It was the fourth time in five days with with at least 101 infections in Valley counties, including 48 in Northumberland County and 14 in Snyder.
Under the new national definition, an individual who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart would be counted more than once. Before the national definition update, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia were reporting positive individuals only once. The state said it will provide more details on reinfection cases on Monday.
There was one new death registered locally on Sunday, in Northumberland County, the second consecutive day with a death in the county.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID on Sunday for at least the second consecutive day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
Nationwide, 67.6 percent of counties had high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.89 percent of counties nationwide were reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 73 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
There have been more than 14.6 million doses administered statewide, including more than 1.1 million booster shots.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 2,626 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 infections, down 23 from Saturday's report.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 606 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down three, and 322 were being treated on ventilators, down four.
According to data provided by the state, there were 106 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Valley medical facilities on Sunday, level with Friday’s and Saturday's reports. There were 25 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 on ventilators, and Evangelical was treating three.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 67 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 28 patients at Evangelical and 11 at Geisinger-Shamokin, all numbers were level from Friday and Saturday.
Prisons, state facilities
Three inmates and one staff member have tested positive at the low-security federal prison in Allenwood. There were no active inmate case at the medium-security location or at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. USP Lewisburg reported one new inmate case.
There were seven active COVID-19 cases among staff at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township. There were 127 staff cases statewide -- including 27 at Camp Hill -- and 70 active inmate cases statewide. Only 55.61 percent of prison staff are vaccinated in state prisons, including 58.22 percent in Camp Hill.
Prison staff cases make up 64.4 percent of all cases at state prisons.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) reported no change in cases at the Selinsgrove Center. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services and five staff cases. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were no staff cases at Danville State Hospital and five staff cases. There were less than five staff cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no youth cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.