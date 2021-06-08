Tuesday the state reported 450 new infections of COVID-19, marking the fourth consecutive day with fewer than 500 new cases.
The last time that occurred was mid-June 2020.
The state Department of Health also reported 35 new deaths, pushing the COVID-19 death toll in Pennsylvania to 27,395 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
In the Valley counties, there were 13 new cases — nine in Northumberland County, two in Union and one each in Montour and Snyder counties. No new deaths were reported in Valley counties for the sixth consecutive day.
To date, 4,917,549 Pennsylvania residents — including 74,556 in Susquehanna Valley counties — have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. There were 270 new vaccinations in the Valley on Monday, including 203 in Northumberland County, according to the state's midday data report.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28-June 3 stood at 2.9%.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the commonwealth dropped by 44 to 710, according to state health officials. Of those patients, 175 were in intensive care units (ICU) — an increase of two — and 109 were on ventilators — an increase of five. It was the second consecutive day the ICU and ventilator figures increased by fewer than 10.
Valley health care facilities were caring for 32 patients, down two — and the first change in numbers since Friday's midday report.
Geisinger in Danville had one fewer patient, now 26, and one more patient on a ventilator, now four. ICUs still housed eight patients at the facility.
At Geisinger Shamokin, there were three patients — one fewer — and one patient was in an ICU.
Evangelical Community Hospital, three patients were being treated, all in intensive care.
Prisons and state centers
At four federal prisons in Union County — sites of several outbreaks throughout the pandemic — there was one total active case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the same number as reported over the weekend.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
There are two active cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, where no cases were reported on Monday. The state Department of Corrections reports one inmate and one staff member are infected. Three inmates have died of COVID-19 at the jail since the start of the pandemic.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility.
DHS figures from both the Selinsgrove Center and Danville State reported Tuesday have been the same since the weekend.