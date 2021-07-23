New COVID-19 infections topped 500 for the fourth consecutive day on Friday. It was the first time since June 1-4 that the state had reported that many new cases.
The 557 new cases were also third-most since June 10.
Statewide there was one new death linked to the novel coronavirus, pushing the state death toll to 27,820.
New hospitalizations also increased for a second consecutive day and there was a new infection reported in a Union County nursing home resident.
The Susquehanna Valley counties, there were three new cases, including two in Union County. There were no new deaths reported in Valley counties for the third consecutive day.
There 75 new cases in Philadelphia County while Montgomery counties had more than 50 new cases.
More than 5.6 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, including more than 78,147 residents in the Valley.
Prisons
There are still three active staff cases at federal and state prisons in the Valley, including one each at USP-Allenwood, USP-Lewisburg and SCI-Coal Township.
At State prisons across the state, there are 21 inmates in state prisons who have tested positive, including 13 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are no active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township. There are 31 active staff cases at state prisons, including the one at SCI-Coal Township.
According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, 424 staffers and 1,568 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 216 staffers and 564 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated. Across the nation, 202,910 inmates are fully vaccinated. Only eight other federal prisons have as many inmates as USP-Allenwood.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or youth detention facilities in Montour County.
Hospitalizations
There were 347 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, an increase of 28 from Thursday's report. Of those patients, 75 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up six from the previous day. Both numbers also increased in Thursday's report. There were 29 patients statewide being treated on ventilators, down two from Thursday.
In the Valley, there were 15 patients being treated in hospitals, up two from Thursday. That total includes 13 at Geisinger in Danville — including both new cases — and two at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger was treating five patients in its ICUs at its main hospital in Danville, according to state data, including three on ventilators. On Thursday, there were six in ICUs at the hospitals. No patients were admitted at Geisinger Shamokin for COVID-19.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,215 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There was one new case, in Union County, in the latest data released from DOH officials on Friday.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 266 resident and 57 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.