More Pennsylvanians are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine today, including food service and construction workers, as the state Department of Health opens up Phase 1C of the state's vaccine rollout.

Between 1.3 and 1.7 million more people are eligible under 1C, which includes essential workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, communications and media, public health, legal services, finance and construction.

Valley's Vaccine hotline numbers State Department of Health: 1-877-724-3258

All other adults over the age of 16 else can start making vaccine appointments on April 19.

The state has spent months vaccinating health care workers, people aged 65 and older, younger people with serious medical conditions and others. As of Saturday, about 36 percent of the state's eligible population had received at least a first dose.

The state has administered 6.2 million doses, and 2.2 million residents are fully vaccinated, the sixth most in the nation according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the Valley, about 40,000 residents have been fully vaccinated.