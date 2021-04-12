Virus Outbreak AstraZeneca

FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2021 file photo medical staff prepares an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. British authorities recommended Wednesday, April 7, that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine not be given to adults under 30 where possible because of strengthening evidence that the shot may be linked to rare blood clots. The recommendation came as regulators both in the U.K. and the European Union emphasized that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people.

 Matthias Schrader - staff, AP

More Pennsylvanians are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine today, including food service and construction workers, as the state Department of Health opens up Phase 1C of the state's vaccine rollout.

Between 1.3 and 1.7 million more people are eligible under 1C, which includes essential workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, communications and media, public health, legal services, finance and construction.

All other adults over the age of 16 else can start making vaccine appointments on April 19.

The state has spent months vaccinating health care workers, people aged 65 and older, younger people with serious medical conditions and others. As of Saturday, about 36 percent of the state's eligible population had received at least a first dose.

The state has administered 6.2 million doses, and 2.2 million residents are fully vaccinated, the sixth most in the nation according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the Valley, about 40,000 residents have been fully vaccinated.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you