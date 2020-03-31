A 37-year-old Selinsgrove man is in jail after a four-hour standoff with police following a domestic dispute late Monday night.
State police at Selinsgrove said Michael J. Moyer got into an argument with a 38-year-old woman inside a Penn Township home at about 10:45 p.m., loaded a rifle and discharged it outside.
Moyer ran into nearby woods when police responded. While police searched for him with the aid of a helicopter, the nearby Selinsgrove Center was placed on lockdown, police said.
Police were able to make contact with Moyer as they searched the area for him, police said. Moyer was found at about 3 a.m. and taken before District Judge John Reed where he was arraigned on possession of a weapon and simple assault charges and sent to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $10,000 cash, police said.